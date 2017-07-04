23°
Funds for local surf club upgrades

4th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Sawtell Surf Lifesaving Club has shared in the funding announced by the State Government.
Sawtell Surf Lifesaving Club has shared in the funding announced by the State Government.

FOUR Coffs Coast surf lifesaving clubs will share in a $4 million statewide fund to support surf club infrastructure improvements.

The Coffs Harbour, Red Rock/Corindi, Sawtell and Woolgoolga surf clubs have all won funding under the State Government funding pool.

"Surf lifesaving clubs are home base for our tens of thousands of volunteer lifesavers patrolling our beaches, allowing all age groups to learn about and contribute to water safety," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said in announcing the funding.

"We rely on the skill and passion of volunteer surf lifesavers to provide this service and this vital injection of funding will ensure lifesavers have the support they need to do their important work through improving the standard and quality of surf lifesaving clubs in NSW."

In 2016/17 volunteers surf lifesavers performed almost 5,000 rescues, conducting 126,000 preventative actions and administered 15,750 first aid treatments.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  andrew fraser mp coffs coast surf clubs state government grants

