Funds for local library won to go towards next chapter

NEW LEAF: The Woolgoolga Library will be refurbished under the State Government's Public Libraries Infrastructure Grant program.

COFFS Harbour City Council has won $52,945 in funding under the State Government's 2016/17 Public Libraries Infrastructure Grant program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the grant is part of $4 million worth of funding for 31 public library projects across NSW and will see the localised funding being put towards a refurbishment of the Woolgoolga Library.

"The Berejiklian Government is proud to be supporting public libraries and the important work they do in our communities through these grants. This funding allocation brings NSW Government support for public libraries in 2016/17 to almost $32.5 million," NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said.

The Public Library Infrastructure Grants program is administered by the State Library of NSW on behalf of the Library Council of NSW.