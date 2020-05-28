Funds boost efforts for first language fluency

Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh and Clarke Webb from the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation with young language students at the funding announcement. Photo by Trevor Veale.

THE goal of having fifty fluent Gumbaynggirr teachers in Coffs Harbour by 2021 is one step closer to being achieved.

The Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation will receive $90,000 to help strengthen its long running language program.

Funding comes through the NSW Government’s 2019-20 Languages Community Investments Program.

Funding for the project known as ‘Jalayagay junyirri: continuing to speak’ will complement existing Gumbaynggirr language programs and help cover gaps in revitalisation efforts.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh visited the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC) office on Wednesday to share the good news.

BMNAC aims to produce 50 fluent Gumbaynggirr teachers by 2021 and launch the Gumbaynggirr Giingana (K-6) immersion school in 2022.

“This funding provides a fantastic opportunity to support local community based organisations to continue the reawakening and growth of local First Languages,” Mr Singh said.

The NSW Government’s acting Head of Aboriginal Affairs, Lil Gordon, said the funding will enable recipients to deliver language activities, promote the wider use of Aboriginal languages and build the capacity of the Aboriginal languages workforce sector.

“The Languages Community Investments Program reflects the NSW Government’s ongoing commitment to support First Nations people to reawaken, grow, nurture and promote Aboriginal languages by investing in languages activities across NSW,” Ms Gordon said.

“A large number of high quality applications were received for the program, which shows the importance of language and revitalisation efforts for the First Peoples of NSW.”

A total of $299,922 will support seven organisations across NSW, in seven Aboriginal language groups.