Funds available for new art and culture spaces

LOCAL artists, performers and organisations are being encouraged to share ideas for infrastructure and art projects that will deliver long-term cultural benefits to the community.

The $100 million Regional Cultural Fund is part of the Deputy Premier's $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, which aims to improve economic outcomes as well as local amenities across regional NSW communities.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the Fund would support the building of new artistic and cultural spaces such as galleries, theatres, libraries, museums and halls, as well as the upgrading or repurposing of existing arts, screen, culture or heritage infrastructure.

"The Regional Cultural Fund supports arts, screen and cultural organisation proposals for small, medium and large infrastructure projects that will deliver long-term cultural benefits to the Coffs Harbour electorate,” Mr Fraser said.

"Galleries and museums will also be able to apply for operational funding to support the delivery of services, providing distinct experiences to visitors and promoting increased participation in creative and cultural activities.

"As your local MP, I encourage you to call my office on 6652 6500 or send me an email to coffsharbour@parliament.nsws.gov.au so that I can discuss the development of proposals that can be considered for Regional Cultural Fund support.”

Mr Fraser said the Regional Cultural Fund would build upon arts and cultural grants already made in the Coffs Harbour electorate.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said regional NSW has long been home to producers of diverse arts and culture across a wide variety of disciplines including visual arts, performing arts, Indigenous arts, dance, music, exhibitions, publishing, film, television, radio and heritage works.

"From extraordinary cinema - such as Tomorrow, When The War Began, filmed in the Hunter region - to renowned galleries including the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Arts Centre, regional NSW has a proud history of artistic excellence and it is time that regional arts and culture received its fair share of funding,” Mr Barilaro said.

Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said investing in arts and culture programs and facilities provides recreational and educational benefits as well as increased tourist visitation, which in turn helps art practitioners expand their networks and enter new markets.

Expressions of interest for the Regional Cultural Fund open on 17 July 2017.

Successful applicants will be invited to provide additional information.

Up to $25 million will be made available in the first round of funding.

For further information, including guidelines for applicants, go to www.create.nsw.gov.au.