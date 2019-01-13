Menu
STRAIGHT AND LONG: Adam Groves watches his shot off the tee at the Pink Silks Golf Day.
Sport

Fundraising target achieved as winners crowned

Sam Flanagan
by
13th Jan 2019 10:48 AM
GOLF: One of the largest events on the Coffs Harbour Golf Club's calendar unfolded last Friday, as more than 100 golfers took to the course for the annual Pink Silks Golf Day.

The field was at full capacity for the sixth instalment of the event, with 128 players across 32 teams competing in a four person ambrose tournament.

Pink Silks Trust committee member Richard Hinton said it was great to see strong support once again from the local community.

"It's a popular event and it's going really well for us,” Hinton said.

"We started off with 16 teams and raised $5,000 when we first began... Now with the support of Carlton United Breweries, Great Northern Brewing Company and Coffs Harbour Golf Club we've been able to create an event that is very popular and everyone wants to be involved.

"We've also got great support from the volunteers which make it possible.”

The committee also passed their fundraising target of $14,000 for the day, raising $14,300.

"All the money raised today goes straight to the charities, there's no money coming out,” Hinton said.

Hinton added the event has quickly turned into a marquee fixture on the golfing club's calendar.

"Social wise it would be (one of the largest), they have two or three really big comps every year but this would be the most social.”

To add an extra element of fun to the day competitors had the chance to win a family-sized car from Geoff King Motors if they were able to hit a hole-in-one on the designated hole.

As for the four person ambrose, the men's was taken out by the Dunedoo Central School team of Greg Dewes, Chris Bush, Shannon Bush and Adam Honeysett.

The ladies was taken out by Lea Smith, Clare Judd, Fiona O'Meara and Shireen Miller.

Dinah Nutchey-Robinson was the sharpest woman off the tee, collecting two nearest to the pin.

