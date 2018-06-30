Fundraiser show for a popular performer

FROM musicals to Macbeth, James Hall's passion for the theatre has seen him take to the stage in a variety of local productions.

And now the "theatre family” of the Coffs Coast is taking to the stage to support James.

Having been recently diagnosed with bowel cancer, James is in for his toughest role yet and the theatre folk are rallying with a fundraiser to assist with his medical costs.

CHATS Production INC is presenting The James Hall Awards and Variety Show with singing, dancing, comedy, raffles, auctions and more.

Expect to see many familiar faces on stage presenting readings, songs and sketches from past and favourite performances in a night promised to be filled with entertainment, fun and plenty of laughter.

James has been part of many casts. As well as playing the role of Tony in the recent production of Calendar Girls, he has performed in Companion Planting, Allo Allo, Macbeth, Young Frankenstein and audiences will remember his stellar performance as Danny Zuko in Grease the Musical, which was a sell-out at the Jetty Theatre.

It speaks volumes about the man, and the local theatre community, that this fundraiser has been organised so quickly and with so much passion.

All costs of this variety show are being covered by CHATS and CHMMC, which means all money raised will be going directly to James and his family.

The event

July 6, arrive 6pm for 7pm curtain up, Jetty Theatre, $20 donation at door.

If you can't make it and would like to help, you can make a deposit to: CHATS Productions, BSB 533 000, Account 33529 and reference James Hall.

Receipts and more details, contact info@chats.org.au.