DEVASTATED: A GoFundMe has been launched to assist the local banana industry get back on their feet after the bushfires.
Fundraiser launched to assist local banana growers

Sam Flanagan
by
1st Dec 2019 10:14 AM
A GOFUNDME page has been set up to assist an industry synonymous with Coffs Harbour and get them back on their feet after the devastating NSW bushfires. 

The fundraiser has been set up by the Nambucca Banana Growers' Association with the assistance of the Australian Banana Growers' Council and the Cassowary Coast Banana Growers' Association.  

The page states it's aim is to raise much needed funds to for banana growers in NSW and Queensland to recover from bushfires which devastated their farms.

"Growers have so far suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage," the page states. 

"On the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, two growers have lost their entire crop, packing sheds and income for 12 months. Others - both in NSW and one in Queensland - have lost plantings, infrastructure and machinery.

"While there are only a relatively small number of banana farms affected, the businesses are smaller operations - often with just one or a handful of people working on the farm. This means the road to clean-up and recovery is a long one.

"100 per cent of funds will be distributed to bushfire affected banana growers."

You can support the campaign by clicking here.

The banana fundraiser comes after the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital raised nearly $2 million, becoming one of the most successful GoFundMe campaigns in Australia's history. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

