Fundraiser after dad killed in confrontantion

FRIENDS of Springfield man David Murphy, who was killed in a confrontation with his daughter's ex-boyfriend, have set up an online fundraiser to provide for his grieving widow and their two children.

Mr Murphy died after allegedly being bashed by his daughter's ex-boyfriend Kynan Vital and his friend Ethan McPherson, both 19, after the duo allegedly forced their way into the Springfield home.

David Murphy with daughter Julia Murphy (Picture supplied by family)

Mr Murphy and a family friend drove after the pair before the alleged altercation that cost Mr Murphy his life.

In the online fundraiser, friends have remembered Mr Murphy as "a devoted husband and a loving father, who was undeservingly and tragically ripped from this life, on his 49th birthday".

Mr Murphy has been praised by friend for "protecting his (family) until the very end."

"David loved his children with every fibre in his being, so there are no words that can express the sorrow or pain this loss has caused," the page said.

Seeking to raise $15,000, the Facebook fundraiser says Mr Murphy was the main provider for the family, and was responsible for the financial management of the household.

The page had raised $1000 in the first six hours of being set up.

Vital and McPherson have been charged with murder and were remanded in custody after appearing for mention in Ipswich court today.