Funding will help to fix roads

IT WAS great to celebrate Book Week at Mullaway Primary school recently.

Students were dressed as characters from their favourite book.

It is a terrific school.

I held a mobile office at the beach market in Woolgoolga last week.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by to say hello.

I have been contacted by numerous residents in Sandy Beach about the poor condition of Diamond Head Drive and have recently secured a one-off federal government funding of more than $1.8 million to help the local council fix the road.

The upgrade between Pacific Highway Bridge and Sandy Beach Road will include kerb and guttering, a higher quality road base and new line markings as well a 2.5m wide footpath making it safer for children and other pedestrians.

The total cost of the project will be almost $2.2 million.

The council has informed me they intend to start work in October and complete the upgrade by March.

I recently announced more than $13,000 of funding to help the council investigate options to improve evacuation access for residents of the Sunset Caravan Park which is part of the recently adopted Woolgoolga Floodplain Risk Management Plan.

This will help the council and park residents to better respond to future floods and keep our community safe.