Funding v capital works: What your school gets
ONE Coffs Coast school received more than $37.3 million in State and Federal Government money in three years - giving it the highest funding in the region.
The massive amount of money some schools have received from governments can be revealed after an independent compilation of figures from the MySchool website.
St John Paul College, in Coffs Harbour, received more money from government coffers than any other school in the region, receiving $37.3 million over the three most recently available years.
Coffs Harbour High School received the second highest amount of state and federal government funding with $37.1 million.
Bishop Druitt College in Coffs Harbour was the third highest in the region receiving $37.1 million over the three year period.
The figures reveal exactly how much money every school has received from government funding over 2015, 2016 and 2017 calendar years and how much money has been spent on capital projects over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.
Ebor Public School received the most government funding per student of any school in the Coffs Coast region.
The school, which had eight students in 2017, received $55,768 in government funding for each child.
Hernani Public School in Dorrigo received $46,684 for each of its eight students in 2017, the Coffs Coast region's second highest funding per student.
Over 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years, Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, in Bonville, spent $3.5 million on capital expenditure, more than any other school in the Coffs Coast region.
Over that same three year period, Coffs Harbour Senior College spent $2.1 million on capital expenditure, the region's second highest.
Bishop Druitt College spent $2 million on capital expenditure over that period, the third highest in the Coffs Coast region.
Region's most funded schools
St John Paul College: $37.3 million
Coffs Harbour High School: $37.1 million
Bishop Druitt College: $36.1 million
Toormina High School: $35.4 million
Woolgoolga High School: $33.8 million
Orara High School: $32.6 million
Coffs Harbour Christian Community School: $30 million
Coffs Harbour Senior College: $25.9 million
Bellingen High School: $25.5 million
Narranga Public School: $20.8 million
Region's least funded schools
Hernani Public School: $1.1 million
Coffs Harbour Bible Church School: $1.1 million
Ebor Public School: $1.2 million
Dundurrabin Public School: $1.4 million
Ulong Public School: $1.5 million
Raleigh Public School: $1.6 million
Orara Upper Public School: $1.7 million
Orama Public School: $1.7 million
Lowanna Public School: $1.9 million
Coramba Public School: $2.1 million
Region's schools with the highest capital expenditure
Coffs Harbour Christian Community School: $3.5 million
Coffs Harbour Senior College: $2.1 million
Bishop Druitt College: $2 million
Toormina High School: $1.9 million
Woolgoolga High School: $1.2 million
St Augustine's Primary School: $1.2 million
Coffs Harbour High School: $1.1 million
Orara High School: $845,639
St John Paul College: $765,901
Sawtell Public School: $646,430