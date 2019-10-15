Funding v capital works: What your school gets

Find out how much your school received in government funding and how much was spent in capital works.

Lisa Musico

ONE Coffs Coast school received more than $37.3 million in State and Federal Government money in three years - giving it the highest funding in the region.

The massive amount of money some schools have received from governments can be revealed after an independent compilation of figures from the MySchool website.

St John Paul College, in Coffs Harbour, received more money from government coffers than any other school in the region, receiving $37.3 million over the three most recently available years.

Coffs Harbour High School received the second highest amount of state and federal government funding with $37.1 million.

Bishop Druitt College in Coffs Harbour was the third highest in the region receiving $37.1 million over the three year period.

The figures reveal exactly how much money every school has received from government funding over 2015, 2016 and 2017 calendar years and how much money has been spent on capital projects over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.

Ebor Public School received the most government funding per student of any school in the Coffs Coast region.

The school, which had eight students in 2017, received $55,768 in government funding for each child.

Hernani Public School in Dorrigo received $46,684 for each of its eight students in 2017, the Coffs Coast region's second highest funding per student.

Over 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years, Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, in Bonville, spent $3.5 million on capital expenditure, more than any other school in the Coffs Coast region.

Over that same three year period, Coffs Harbour Senior College spent $2.1 million on capital expenditure, the region's second highest.

Bishop Druitt College spent $2 million on capital expenditure over that period, the third highest in the Coffs Coast region.

Region's most funded schools

St John Paul College: $37.3 million

Coffs Harbour High School: $37.1 million

Bishop Druitt College: $36.1 million

Toormina High School: $35.4 million

Woolgoolga High School: $33.8 million

Orara High School: $32.6 million

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School: $30 million

Coffs Harbour Senior College: $25.9 million

Bellingen High School: $25.5 million

Narranga Public School: $20.8 million

Region's least funded schools

Hernani Public School: $1.1 million

Coffs Harbour Bible Church School: $1.1 million

Ebor Public School: $1.2 million

Dundurrabin Public School: $1.4 million

Ulong Public School: $1.5 million

Raleigh Public School: $1.6 million

Orara Upper Public School: $1.7 million

Orama Public School: $1.7 million

Lowanna Public School: $1.9 million

Coramba Public School: $2.1 million

Region's schools with the highest capital expenditure

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School: $3.5 million

Coffs Harbour Senior College: $2.1 million

Bishop Druitt College: $2 million

Toormina High School: $1.9 million

Woolgoolga High School: $1.2 million

St Augustine's Primary School: $1.2 million

Coffs Harbour High School: $1.1 million

Orara High School: $845,639

St John Paul College: $765,901

Sawtell Public School: $646,430