Funding puts a new roof over heads

NEW ROOF: Jagun Aged and Community Centre was successful in its Community Building Partnership Funding bid, and was awarded more than $55,000 to replace its leaking roof. Trevor Veale

INDIGENOUS aged and community care centre got the help it desperately needed.

Managing director of Jagun Aged and Community Care, Tony Perkins, said the roof of the centre was in such a bad state it limited its potential.

Mr Perkins said Moonee Beach centre was the only one of its kind, providing specialist services for aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders, in the Coffs Harbour electorate which offered cultural activities.

He said in order to expand the centre, the roof needed to be replaced.

"In the past we couldn't (increase services) because of all the leaks,” he said.

The Jagun Aged and Community Care was successful in its Community Building Partnership Funding application and handed $55,671 by the NSW Government.

This funding was put towards the roof replacement which was finished about four weeks ago.

Mr Perkins thanked Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser and said he was always respectful of the Aboriginal community.