Funding injection to make Coffs Tri even bigger

The 2018 bcu Coffs Tri is being held this weekend. Brad Greenshields

THE bcu Coffs TRI will benefit from a NSW Government grant so the flagship event can continue to attract more visitors to the Coffs Coast.

This weekend's triathlon events have attracted about 1,200 entries across the various events. A significant increase on the 960 entries who took part in the event 12 months ago.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the event will benefit from $20,000 made available as part of the Flagship Event Fund.

"It assists a volunteer committee to actually advertise not only the triathlon but Coffs Harbour," Mr Fraser said.

"It's money well spent and gives them a hand along the way to improve and expand the event."

Now into its sixth year, the bcu Coffs Tri has grown in size each year and event co-ordinator Hadley Black said the government grant will be used to try and bring more participants from outside the region to participate in the triathlon.

"It will enable us to promote the event outside of New South Wales and attract people to our beautiful region who then we hope will return to year after year to do the triathlon," Mrs Black said.

"We hope that they have such a good time that they will to do it again and again."

The money will be spent on advertising across the country and Mrs Black said there's no knowing how big the triathlon might be.

"I don't think there's any limit really," she said.