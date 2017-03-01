Funding from Clubs NSW

NOT-for-profit groups and charities which could do with a helping hand are being called on to apply for ClubGRANTS funding in 2017.

ClubsNSW CEO Anthony Ball said that clubs exist to meet the needs of their local area, which includes a commitment to providing considerable support through the ClubGRANTS program.

"Giving back to not-for-profit groups and charities is in the DNA of clubs, and this program provides the perfect opportunity in which to do so," he said.

"For over 16 years, ClubGRANTS has encouraged these organisations to join forces with their local club for much-needed funding injections, it's something our industry is extremely passionate about."

Groups and charities, no matter the size, are encouraged to apply.

To apply for ClubGRANTS, please visit www.clubsnsw.com.au/community/clubgrants/for-applicants.