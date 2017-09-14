Funding for four major bridge upgrades

FOUR new bridge projects will be delivered on the Mid North Coast following the announcement of successful funding under round three of the Federal Government's Bridges Renewal Program.

Bridge upgrades will be funded in the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Nambucca and Kempsey local government areas.

Nationals Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, has worked with the community to identify the aging bridges in the region that need replacement to increase connectivity.

"The replacement of the four bridges will deliver widened lanes and also replace timber bridges with two lane steel and concrete bridges-extending their useful life by up to 100 years,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"This will allow greater access for local residents and businesses, increase traffic capacity resulting in improved travel times, increase load limits for heavy vehicle access-removing over 140km of heavy vehicle detours and increase bridge heights allowing for improved community access, including during flooding events.

"These improved driving conditions will mean a safer journey for residents and local truck drivers are a great outcome for the region," he said.

The local projects receiving funding under the Bridges Renewal Program are:

Deep Creek Bridge Replacement, Bellingen $645,000

Bardens Bridge Replacement, Coffs Harbour $225,000

Turners Flat Bridge Replacement, Kempsey $1,995,615

Lanes Bridge Replacement, Nambucca $1,000,000

The Federal Government's financial commitment in this round will be matched by successful councils. To allow for a wider distribution of projects, the Australian Government's contribution under round three has been limited to $5 million per project.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Darren Chester, said the $162.53 million funding under round three of the Bridges Renewal Program was in addition to the $216 million committed under the first two rounds.

"The renewal and upgrade of 186 bridges under this round will deliver social and economic benefits throughout regional Australia," Mr Chester said.