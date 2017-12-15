Funding brings stage one closer

THE Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club is one step closer to starting construction on their new facility after receiving major funding from the NSW Government.

As part of the 2017/18 Surf Club Facility Program, Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club has been provided $350,000 for its Clubhouse Redevelopment Stage

One.

"While the funding for Woolgoolga is a significant shot in the arm in relation to a new facility for Woolgoolga SLSC, we are still looking for further funding to ensure we can start construction of this new facility in mid-2018,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"The aim of the government's Surf Club Facility Program is to increase the availability, standard and quality of surf lifesaving clubs in NSW for the benefit of their members and the wider community.

"Surf Life Saving NSW does immensely important work, saving lives and providing opportunities for people of all ages to get fit and healthy.

"The NSW Government wants to make the work of lifesavers as easy as possible, we can't control the water but we can improve facilities like this.