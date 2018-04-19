Funding boosts our conference tourism

BIG BUSINESS: Conferences like this one at Aanuka Beach Resort are important to the health of regional tourism.

THE NSW Government has show its willingness to put more business conferences into the regions by putting more cash into a pilot program.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the initial success of the NSW Regional Conferencing Development Grants Pilot Program will see further commitment to attract and create more business events across the state.

"Staging business events is a great way to showcase our region's conferencing facilities and tourism offerings while encouraging repeat visitation,” he said.

"The business events sector presents a significant growth opportunity for the Coffs Coast.

"Conferences and meetings bring additional business to our local restaurants, cafés, venues, attractions, and accommodation providers.

"It's fantastic news for those conference planners wanting support with venue hire, event marketing or developing pre and post event touring opportunities to encourage longer stays here.

"The more overnight visitors we can drive to our region means more jobs and boosted local economies, so I encourage business events to apply soon for this great NSW Government opportunity.”

The program is managed and administered by Destination NSW and provides funding on a matched dollar-for-dollar basis.

Applicants are encouraged to apply before June 30.

Go to www.meetinnsw.com.au