Funding boost to bring 100 new palliative care nurses

LPETTET

A MULTI-MILLION dollar investment into palliative care will see facilities refurbished and 100 new nurses across the state, including 64 new nurses for regional and rural NSW.

Candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh was joined by Deputy Premier John Barilaro to announce the $45-million in funding to support those in need of end of life care at Coffs Harbour Hospital today.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure patients and their loved ones have access to the best quality palliative care at the best possible care facilities,” Mr Singh said.

The additional 100 palliative care nurses will work in hospitals, palliative care facilities, and in communities and homes to ensure patients can access care in the setting they choose.

The investment is on top of a $100-million package for palliative care that was announced as part of the 2017-18 Budget.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said around $10-million will be used to improve existing palliative care facilities across the state.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure patients and their loved ones have access to the best quality palliative care in the best possible facilities no matter where they live.”

The funding boost will also:

-Increase the number of full-time equivalent palliative care Aboriginal health workers from nine to 18, so that every district and network in NSW has a full-time position.

-Increase use of digital health solutions to improve end of life care to people living in rural and remote areas throughout NSW.

-Connect young people in regional areas through digital health solutions to the new Adolescent and Young Adult Hospice in Manly, and funding a senior clinical role to supports its staff.