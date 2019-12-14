Funding boost for the region's headline New Year's Day act

THE hardworking locals behind next year's 100th Sawtell Super Fun Day are celebrating a cash injection from the NSW Government.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said he welcomes news from Deputy Premier John Barilaro that $5000 has been granted to the Sawtell Super Fun Day committee for the staging of the 2020 event.

Mr Singh said the Sawtell Super Fun Day has always been a firm favourite with locals and visitors on January 1 each year, and he's pleased the NSW Government is throwing its support behind this fantastic flagship event.

"It's a fun day for the entire family and brings in big crowds to Sawtell every year. What's more, it brings our community together," Mr Singh said.

"The naming of the prestigious Sawtellian Of The Year title is a popular part of the Sawtell Super Fun Day, along with the marathon, street parade, Little Athletics races, shows, woodchop, entertainment, rides and food stalls.

"Many hours of hard work go into the staging of the Sawtell Super Fun Day, and I wish organising committee chairman Alan Freedman and his team much success for 2020.

"On New Year's Day, all roads lead to Sawtell."

The fun run is one of the key features of the event, with all eyes sure to be on Australian title holder Jordan Gusman next year to see if he can win it for an incredible ninth time in a row.