Funding boost announced for local sports

THE Federal Government has announced an investment of over $420,000 into local sporting facilities, coinciding with Deputy PM Michael McCormack's visit today to officially open Stage 1 of the C.ex Coffs International Stadium upgrade.

Alongside mayor Denise Knight, Mr McCormack will officially open the $13-million Federal Government-funded upgrade, which includes new grandstands, change rooms, kiosk and more.

It has also been announced three local sporting organisations will receive funds to upgrade their facilities, including $400,000 for Sportz Central.

The indoor sports centre's current infrastructure does not meet safety and compliance standards, and funds will be used to update the ageing roof and court infrastructure.

Females will also finally have access to use facilities at Macksville Park, which was originally constructed for men's sport only.

Around 700 women now use the fields, however they have had access to no amenities.

The Northern Storm Football and Sports Club will also use funds to purchase a shipping container for the canteen, and for storage.

The Nationals Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie, with Cowper candidate Patrick Conaghan and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. TREVOR VEALE

Minister for Sport Senator Bridget McKenzie said today that the Liberal Nationals government wants to see more Australians more active more often.

"It is fantastic that today I am able to let these three sporting organisations know that we are ready to invest in their infrastructure to help drive greater participation in local sports,” Minister McKenzie said.

"These projects include upgrades to existing infrastructure that recognise increasing demand and participation throughout the community.”

The Nationals candidate for Cowper Patrick Conaghan said the upgrading of facilities reflects the increasing number of local residents getting involved, and the investment will be a boon for the community.

"Our local community is so passionate about its sports and these investments will make a big difference to helping encourage even more people to get fit and active,” Mr Conaghan said.

"We want to be able to capitalise on the growing interest and participation in local sports and we need modern facilities to do this.”