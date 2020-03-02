Funding awarded to building project at Coffs Harbour school

An artist's impression of the proposed upgrade to St John Paul College.

COFFS Harbour's St. John Paul College will receive $2.8m for a building project, which will deliver improved facilities for the entire school community.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said it will involve the construction of a resource centre and staff facilities, and the refurbishment of the existing library to create staff facilities, administration and other improvements.

Mr Singh said the grant is part of a four-year, $500 million statewide commitment from the NSW Government under the Building Grants Assistance Scheme (BGAS).

"The St. John Paul College project has a total cost of $3.96m, of which $2.77m will be provided under the BGAS, with the remaining funds provided by the school community," he said.

"This exciting upgrade will improve the learning environment for current and future students through contemporary facilities.

"BGAS grants help Independent and Catholic schools with the greatest need to build, extend, or upgrade their facilities to provide more student places in growing communities."

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell said the Government has committed $150m in BGAS funding this financial year, with $120m allocated to 40 projects at non-government schools across the state.

"The student population in NSW is projected to grow by 21 per cent to 1.5 million students by 2031," Ms Mitchell said.

BGAS is funded by the NSW Government and is administered by the Association of

Independent Schools NSW and the NSW Catholic Block Grant Authorities.

"Since 2010, BGAS funding has supported 98 non-government schools to deliver new and upgraded classrooms, science labs, outdoor areas and facilities for students with special needs," Mr Singh said.

"This funding complements the $6.7b the government is investing over the next four years to deliver over 190 new and upgraded government schools across NSW - the largest investment in public schools by any state government in Australian history."