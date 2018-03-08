Menu
Login
START STRONG: Ensuring a safe environment in the early years of education is vital to the learning process.
START STRONG: Ensuring a safe environment in the early years of education is vital to the learning process. Lisa Musico
News

Funding available for Coffs Coast early education

Greg White
by
8th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

REGIONAL preschools may now apply for a share of $15 million made available by the NSW Government to support early childhood education.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the money has the dual purpose of making certain children have the safest and most engaging learning environments in their formative years while helping to increase the number of children attending preschools.

"This funding could cover items like new play equipment to encourage a child's hand-eye coordination, replacing bark with soft fall in the outdoor play area to reduce risk of injury or new air conditioning to give children a more comfortable learning environment,” he said.

The grants come from the new $10 million Quality Learning Environments fund and the $5 million Capital Works Grants fund, both a product of the $332 million Start Strong program which has been extended until 2021.

Data from the 2017 Community Preschool Census shows not only have average daily fees reduced by 25 per cent since the implementation of Start Strong in 2016 but the number of children attending 600 hours of preschool has increased by 40 per cent.

For information visit education.nsw.gov.au/early-childhood-education

2017 community preschool census early childhood education member for coffs harbour andrew fraser nsw capital works grants nsw quality learning environment fund nsw start strong program preschools in nsw
Coffs Coast Advocate
Local shares her experience meeting Ed in Coffs - twice

Local shares her experience meeting Ed in Coffs - twice

Celebrity Simone Cook was the subject of envy after she was lucky enough to not only meet Ed Sheeran when he visited in 2015, but again during his recent stopover.

Sailfish, marlin just a few hooked up in dream trip

Sailfish, marlin just a few hooked up in dream trip

News Young angler hooks up with the fishing trip of a lifetime

Cr Swan awarded in celebration of woman in politics

Cr Swan awarded in celebration of woman in politics

News Cr Swan awarded Ministers' Award on International Women's Day

Flood chasers examine water quality in 'world leading' study

Flood chasers examine water quality in 'world leading' study

News Effects of flooding and run-offs under the microscope

Local Partners