Fun times ahead at Easter events across the coast

There's plenty to do this Easter weekend. noblige

Easter volleyball tournament

What: Hustle up your players, with teams from near and far there will be some great competition.

There will be an indoor tournament on Saturday and beach volleyball on the Sunday with two a side and six a side along with a barbecue and presentation.

Divisions will be capped at five teams.

Where: Sportz Central.

When: Saturday, March 31, and Sunday, April 1.

Cost: $350 per team.

To book a team, fill out an entry form at goo.gl/YDih7i

Easter horse ride at Glenreagh

What: Join the Richmond River Trail Horse Riding Club and head out in the Glenreagh area on trails ranging from two hours to four hours across three days. There's plenty to do for the non-riders including swimming, fishing, tennis courts and walks. There are 10 spots booked at the recreation grounds which has yards for horses, toilets and showers.

Where: Glenreagh recreation grounds.

When: Easter Friday through to Easter Sunday.

Call Matt on 0409 440 844.

Easter at Moonee Beach Tavern

What: Head on down to Moonee Beach Tavern with the kids and family on Sunday from 10am and enjoy face painting and an egg hunt.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Sunday, April 1.

Easter at The Seaview

What: There's action-packed fun for the whole family to enjoy at The Seaview Tavern over Easter from Pink Zinc live on stage on Thursday night, Jolene performing on Saturday and a Sunday Eggstravaganza. On Sunday, there will be face painting for the kids from noon to 2pm and 5pm to 7pm, an Easter egg hunt at 1.30pm and 6.30pm, a jumping castle and water slide from 4.30pm weather permitting.

Where: The Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga.

When: Easter Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Easter at the Hoey Moey

What: Spend the Easter Weekend at the Hoey Moey on Thursday night with D'Boyzos, Saturday night with DJ Little J and Easter Sunday with Mckenzie.

Greenhouse tavern Easter egg hunt

ARE you after some family fun on the Easter long weekend?

The Greenhouse Tavern has a range of activities for adults and kids from giveaways, games and more.

Popular kids' entertainers The Smileys will bring fun and laughter to crowds every second Sunday of the month with Easter no exception from noon

to 3pm.

On Easter Sunday there will be an Easter egg hunt with the Easter bunny and games to be played.

On Sunday, April 8 and Sunday, April 22, come along for a fun night out with Drag Queens from Sydney as they run Drag Bingo.

There will be no door charge, it is free to play and there are plenty of great prizes to be won.