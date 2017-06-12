Fun of the Fair on hold

Orara Vintage Machinery Museum volunteer Chris Dunkin demonstrating a hand-operated corn sheller at the 2016 Orara Valley Fair. Wet weather has seen the 2017 Fair postponed until Sunday July 16.

SPEAKING from rain-soaked Upper Orara, the president of the Orara Valley Fair, Dianne Kingsford-Smith, said solid community support was easing the pain of having to postpone the 40th Fair until Sunday July 16.

With farm paddocks used for parking around Upper Orara Recreation Reserve soaked by Saturday morning and minor flooding predicted, Dianne made the decision to postpone and committee members began phoning radio stations, stallholders and entertainers.

"Using those paddocks would have compacted the soil, ruined the paddocks for months and farmers would have suffered loss of production,” she said.

"Without their goodwill we would not have a Fair.

"Stallholders were grateful for the early notice and it looks as though we will have the great majority of stalls and displays backing up on July 16.”

By Sunday morning the news had been shared more than 11,000 times on Facebook, indicating the widespread recognition of the popular community event.

Bananacoast Hot Bake, which made the anniversary cake to be cut at the 40th Fair, has already offered to donate a new cake and many other supporters are offering help.

Dianne is pragmatic about the delay.

"If you live in a rainforest you have to expect rain.

"Let's hope it gets it all out of its system and July is fine.”

Dianne's decision was vindicated as Upper Orara recorded more than 185mm of rain by Monday morning and the wet weather continues.