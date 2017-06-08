Fun in the Valley

FAIR FUN: Dane Certificate the Magician is just one of the many reasons to check out the Orara Valley Fair on Monday.

MAGIC is an ingredient that visitors often attribute to Upper Orara.

But on Monday it won't be just the Magic Pools or the magical rural landscapes, it will be sleight of hand, illusions and special effects.

Monday's 40th Orara Valley Fair will include two shows by former Melbourne magician Dane Certificate, who will delight young and old with his free magic show at 11am and 2pm.

Dane has promised he will bring along several of his magical helpers, the furred and feathered friends that travel with him and help him with his magic tricks.

For those who like slithery friends, the Fair will have Steve McEwans reptile shows every hour from 10am to 2pm.

Enjoy pony and horse rides or try guessing the weight of the heifer from Charlinda Herefords, with a good prize on offer for best guess.

Other highlights will be the welcome to country and cutting of the anniversary cake at 11am, Nana Glen Dancers 10am; Tallowood Bush, wood chopping; free circus workshops, helicopter rides, working vintage farm machinery, hay rides, whip cracking, farm tours 11.30am and 1pm and all the usual rides, stalls, races and gamers.

A free bus from Glenreagh Bus Service will pick up at Glenreagh Hall at 8.30am; Nana Glen School 8.40am; Coramba Bus Stop 8.50am and Woolies in Park Ave, Coffs Harbour at 9.15am. Return bus leaves fair 3pm.

Orara Valley Fair, Monday 9.30am to 4pm. Entry $5 adult, $2 school age children. Ample free parking.