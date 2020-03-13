Fun events to do this weekend

Check out the Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience at Sealy Lookout and the Forest Sky Pier.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Come and enjoy this monthly fun-filled morning up at Sealy lookout.

During the course of the tour, guests will experience traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and welcome, Gumbaynggirr language learning, cultural dancing, bush tucker tasting, damper preparation and more.

Where: Sealy Lookout.

When: Today from 10am – 1.30pm.

Visit bmnac.org.au

Harbourside Markets

What: There’s a range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages to discover. Fun and entertainment with activities, live music and performers every week.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 8am – 2pm.

Uptown Markets

What: With more than 80 stalls to browse through, you’ll find local fruit and veggies, bric-a-brac, soaps, accessories and more. Whether it’s sunny outside, bucketing down with rain and hailing, you can be assured these markets will still be open.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Tomorrow from 6am – 2pm.

South Solitary Lighthouse 140th anniversary cruise

What: Hosted by Coffs Harbour Yacht Club and Coffs Harbour International Marina, Friends of South Solitary Lighthouse (FOSSIL) are celebrating the 140th anniversary of the South Solitary Lighthouse.

A flotilla of power boats and yachts will set sail around 10am on Sunday, March 15. We will set a sail for a rounding of the historic South Solitary Lighthouse and return.

Where: 30 Marina Drive, Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 9am – 3pm.

For more info, call 6652 4390.

Rockin through the ages

What: Attention all Baby Boomers – get ready to feel the nostalgia dialled up to 11 when Rockin’ Through the Ages delivers a show packed with the music, media and memories of your heyday.

This fantastic multimedia show combines an all-star live band, original music clips, side-splitting vintage TV commercials and a nod to the cultural touchstones of the 1950s 1960s and 1970s.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Tomorrow from 7.30–10pm.

Visit jettytheatre.com