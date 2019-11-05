Fun events for everyone to enjoy

Rally Australia Media day at Wedding Bells.ARC driver Adrian Coppin in his Peugeot 208 AP4. 10 SEPT 2019

Rally Australia Media day at Wedding Bells.ARC driver Adrian Coppin in his Peugeot 208 AP4. 10 SEPT 2019

Orchid workshop

What: The Woolgoolga District Orchid Society is holding a workshop which will hear from five internationally renowned speakers with a wealth of knowledge on orchid growing.

Where: Woolgoolga Public School, Yeates Hall.

When: Sunday, November 10 from 8am.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia

What: Don't leave it until too late to get your tickets to the annual Australian leg of the FIA World Rally Championship here on the Coffs Coast.

Fully catered, family-friendly viewing points, easily accessible from Coffs Harbour and the surrounding region, will be available around the stages.

Don't miss the Destination NSW Super Special Stage around the beautiful Coffs Harbour Jetty foreshore. There will be plenty of free entertainment to keep the kids and adults amused.

When: Thursday, November 14 until Sunday, November 17.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit rallyaustralia.com.au

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone

Where: Coffs City Centre.

When: Thursday from 8am to 2.30pm.

Coffs harbour markers , growers market city centre 24 SEPT 2015 Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

Twilight Food Market

What: A family and dog-friendly market, diverse in multicultural cuisine and plenty of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Twilight Food Markets. Rachel Vercoe

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural experience

What: Come and enjoy this monthly fun-filled morning up at Sealy lookout.

Over the course of the tour guests will experience traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and welcome, Gumbaynggirr language learning, cultural dancing, bushtucker tasting, damper preparation and more.

Where: Sealy Lookout, Orara State Forest.

When: Saturday from 10am to 1.30pm.

Sealy Lookout and the Forest Sky Pier. 06 july 2016. Trevor Veale

Giant Glenreagh garage sale

What: Get in early for a big day in Glenreagh. Locals from the district combine to make this a whopper of a sale with all sorts of preloved treasures and household items. Head into the main street and start shopping. There will be stalls in the street and at local residences and organisations. Money raised will go to the Glenreagh Pony Club and Drought Relief.

Where: Glenreagh.

When: Saturday from 6am to 4pm.

Urunga Riverside market

What: Come along for some great food, arts and crafts and music and entertainment for the entire family. Held on the second Sunday of each month.

Where: Urunga boardwalk.

When: Sunday from 8am to 1pm.

The johnny cash tribute show

What: He has a resemblance to Johnny and a voice to match, giving justice to the depth of vocals of the great Johnny Cash.

Canadian-born Dail Platz is an international artist with a unique background.

He performed in the true honky-tonks and bars of North America for many years before making the move to Australia.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, November 16. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $35.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au

Sydney Comedy Festival

What: The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the freeways of Australia for the seventh year in a row.

The Showcase will feature some of the festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter.

Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites, international stars, and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, November 22 from 8pm.

Public Talks by Tibetan Lama Khentrul Rinpoche

What: The Coffs Steiner School will host a series of public talks and workshops by international Tibetan Buddhist teacher Khentrul Rinpoche. The first evening talk is about Awakened Relationships, and subsequent talks will explore themes of World Peace, Women and Enlightenment, and Death and Dying.

Where: Casuarina Steiner School Hall.

When: Thursday, November 14 from 7.30pm.

For more information, visit rimehuddhism.com

British India

What: The much anticipated return of British India happens this summer as the boys return to the stage after a 12-month lay-off following the departure of lead guitarist Nic Wilson in 2018.

Over the course of their impressive career, British India have earned four Top 10 ARIA albums, eight entries into the Hottest 100 and their classic single I Can Make You Love Me is accredited Gold in Australia.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, December 27 from 8pm.

For tickets and more info, visit sawtellrsl.com.au