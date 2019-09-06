FULL PREVIEW: Breakers and Magpies fight for the title

IT'S ON: The Coffs Harbour Breakers and Port Macquarie Magpies collide Saturday afternoon in a huge AFL North Coast grand final.

AFTER 22 weeks and 128 matches, the AFL North Coast senior competitions draw to a climax Saturday afternoon as the curtain is raised for the grand finals.

The stage is set for four epic encounters, with at least three new premiers to be crowned with only one reigning champion in action.

The senior grand final pits the two strongest teams of the season against each other in Coffs Harbour Breakers and Port Macquarie Magpies.

The pair were the competition's standouts all year and were only ever really tested when they squared off against each other.

You'd think the Breakers would have a slight psychological edge over the Magpies, having won four of their six meetings this year, but coach David Velt has dismissed that theory.

"I don't think there's psychological advantages in grand finals, it's a whole new game and either side has to be at their best to win," Velt said.

The coach is happy to be welcoming back key players Shaydan and Royce Close, Josh Landsdowne and Cody Pellegrino for the decider.

Velt, who is in his first season back as coach of the Breakers, said the big dance has been on his mind since pre-season.

"With the amount of work we've put into this year making the grand final was the minimum requirement," he said.

"I'm coaching boys I watched grow up playing, including my son.

"You have no idea what it would mean to me after the siren on Saturday if we're in front on the scoreboard."

Kick off for the senior grand final is 4pm Saturday at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.