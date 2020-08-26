FULL LIST: Every place visited by members of COVID cluster

Queensland Health has updated the venues around Brisbane visited by people involved in the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster. FULL LIST HERE

Queensland Health has updated the venues around Brisbane visited by people involved in the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster. FULL LIST HERE

Authorities investigating a coronavirus cluster centred on the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre at Wacol have released an updated list of places visited by potentially infectious people.

Chief Health Officer Doctor Jeannette Young yesterday urged people who had visited any of the places to "come forward and get tested if you've got any symptoms at all".

THE FULL LIST OF VENUES NAMED IN COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH ALERTS

August 9

IGA Express Forest Lake, 6.30am-6.40am

Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains, 11am-12:10pm

Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, 11am-12pm

August 10

Spotlight Browns Plains, 9:30am-9:45am

Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 10.00am-10.15am

Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 10:15am-11:25am

Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 11am-12:30pm

Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank, 5:30pm-5:40pm

Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, unknown-unknown

August 11

BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds) Wacol, 6am-6:15am

Mt Gravatt East Swimming Pool, Wecker Rd (updated), Mt Gravatt East, 11.25am-12.05pm

Dami Japanese Restaurant, Mt Gravatt, 12pm-unknown

August 12

Lakeside Fruit Barn, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake 4pm-4.30pm

Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, 4:30pm-5pm

Thai Antique, Carina Heights, 6pm-6:15pm

Coles, Browns Plains, Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 7:15pm-unknown

August 13

Australian Nails, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 11am-12am

Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 11am-3pm

Fig Tree Bakehouse, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 12pm-unknown

Nandos, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, after 12pm-unknown

August 14

OfficeWorks, Browns Plains, 10am, 10:10am

Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, After 10am, before 11am

Ikea, Slacks Creek, 11am-2pm

Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden, 11:15am-11:30am

Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 2:20pm-3:30pm

Bunnings, Browns Plains, 2:30pm, 3pm

Aldi, Forest Lake Village Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 4pm-4.30pm

Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 4pm-4:30pm

August 15

Kmart, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 9:30am-9:45am

Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 10:25am-11:35am

August 16

Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden, 10am-10:15am

Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 10:30am-11am

7-11 Service Station, Springfield, 12.10pm-12.15pm

Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 1:20pm-2:30pm

Riverlink Shopping Centre, Ipswich, Morning-Morning

The Reject Shop, Ipswich, Morning-Morning

Jamaica Blue coffee shop, Ipswich, Morning-Morning

August 17

Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, Indooroopilly, 11:00am-1pm

BUPA, Indooroopilly, 11:00am-1pm

Origin Kebabs, Indooroopilly, 11:00am-1pm

Calamvale Shopping Centre, Calamvale, 1.30pm-2pm

Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank, 6:30pm-6:40pm

Costco Bundamba self-service fuel station, Bundamba, Afternoon-Afternoon

August 18

BCF, Greenslopes, 12:30pm, 1pm

Rock and Roll Butcher (Formerly Brisbane Bulk Meats), Logan Rd, Greenslopes, Greenslopes, 1pm-Unknown

Chemist Warehouse (Waratah Dr), Crestmead, Afternoon-Afternoon

Uncle Bill's Takeaway, Brassall, 5:45pm-6:15pm

United Fuels, Springfield, 6.05pm-6.12pm

BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds), Wacol, Evening-Evening

August 19 -August 20

Ipswich Hospital ED, Ipswich, 11:00pm-6:19am

August 19

RND Fitness, Birkdale, 8am9:30am

Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 9:30am-unknown

The Jam Pantry, Greenslopes, 10:30am-11:45am

OfficeworksIpswich, 11am-11.10am

Red Cross Op Shop, Sherwood Rd, Sherwood, 12.30pm-1pm

Sherwood Transport and Main Roads Customer Service Centre, Sherwood, 12.30pm-1pm

Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre, Carindale, 1pm-3pm

Indooroopilly shopping Centre, Indooroopilly, 1pm-4pm

Myer, Indooroopilly, 1pm-4pm

David Jones, Indooroopilly, 1pm-4pm

Touch of Indian, Indooroopilly, 1pm-4pm

Sweets from Heaven, Indooroopilly, 1pm-4pm

Bras 'n' Things, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, 1pm-3pm

Ghanda clothing, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, 1pm-3pm

Myer, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, 1pm-3pm

Newsagent in Sherwood, Sherwood Rd, Sherwood, 1.10pm-1.20pm

Baskin Robbins, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill, 5:30pm-5:40pm

Pho Inn, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill, 5:30pm-5:40pm

7-11 Springfield, Springfield, 7.30pm-7.35pm

August 20

Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden, 10am-10:15am

USQ Campus Cafe, Springfield, 12.05pm-12.13pm

Coles Forest Lake, Forest Lake, 3.15pm-4pm

August 21

Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, 10:30am-10:45am

The Chop Shop (Butcher), Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 10.45am-11.15am

Best & Less, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 10.45am-11.15am

Orion Shopping Centre Springfield, Springfield, 4.15pm-5pm

Originally published as FULL LIST: Every place visited by members of COVID cluster