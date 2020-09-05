FULL LIST: Coffs Coast’s latest break-in hotspots revealed

These local streets have been identified as hotspots for break-ins.

IN THE last year, a total of 340 break-ins into homes took place in Coffs Harbour.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, which also reveals exactly where in Coffs these crimes took place from the period beginning in July 2019 to the end of June 2020.

The rate of break-ins has remained stable over recent years, and over this 12 month period there was a reported rate of 444 incidents per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile Bellingen saw a total of 38 break-ins take place, and Nambucca Heads had 110.

A year ago The Advocate compiled a list of the identified ‘hotspot’ streets for break-ins that were reported to police during the period of 2018-2019, and now here is the updated list for 2020.

THE HOTSPOTS

Park Beach, the Coffs CBD, the Jetty area, West Coffs, Diggers Beach, Korora, Boambee East, Sawtell, Toormina, Sapphire Beach, Woolgoolga and Corindi Beach were all areas that reported a higher rate of break-ins to police over the year.

On the other hand, very few break-ins were reported to police in suburbs including Bonville, North Boambee Valley, Moonee Beach, Emerald Beach, Sandy Beach, Safety Beach, Arrawarra, Mullaway and the Orara Valley.

See the full list of break-in ‘hotspot’ streets for July 2019- June2020 below.

West Coffs, the CBD, Park Beach, the Jetty area and Diggers Beach area were the 'hotspots' for break-ins between July 2019 - June 2020.

Coffs Harbour

West Coffs:

- Argyll St

- Kurrajong St

- Maple St

- Elm St

- Wentworth Ave

- Bray St

- Joyce St

- Bailey Ave

- Zara Pl

- Beryl St

- Jack Ladd St

- Green Lea Cr

- Rosedale Rd

- West Argyll St

- Plantation Ave

- Murray Dr

- Hillview Cr

- Long St

- Ann St

- Marjorie St

The CBD and surrounds:

- Grafton St

- Scarba St

- West High St

- Murdock St

- King St

- Wilton Pl

- William St

- Pitt St

- Tasman Ave

- Azalea Ave

- McLean St

- Combine St

- Meadow St

- Elizabeth St

- Ridge St

- Valley St

- Albany St

- Gordon St

- Market St

- Dalley St

- Avenue St

- Bonville St

- Renshaw Ln

- Earl St

- Raleigh St

- Aubrey Cr

- Curacoa St

- Victoria St

- Glenreagh St

- Hardacre St

- North St

- Salamander St

The Jetty and surrounds:

- Dibbs St

- Harbour Dr

- James Ln

- Howard Ln

- Nana Ln

- Barrie St

- Millward Ln

- Boambee St

- Bent St

Park Beach:

- Arthur St

- Karuah Ave

- Manning Ave

- Nambucca Ave

- Brunswick Ave

- San Franciso Ave

- Park Beach Rd

- Boultwood St

- Phillip St

- York St

- Prince St

- Condon St

- Orlando St

- Hogbin Dr North

- Vincent St

- Fitzgerald St

- Ocean Parade

- Northside Ln

- Columbus Circuit

- Pacific Ave

Diggers Beach and surrounds:

- Driftwood Court

- Timbertops Dr

- Meadowlands Cr

- Charlesworth Bay Rd

A handful of streets in Korora and Sapphire Beach were identified as 'hotspots' for break-ins between July 2019 - June 2020.

Korora

- James Small Dr

Sapphire Beach

- Sapphire Cr

- Emerald Ave

- Sapphire Pl

Some streets in Woolgolga were identified as 'hotspots' for break-ins between July 2019 - June 2020.

Woolgoolga

- Turon Parade

- Bultitude St

- Kim Cl

- Newman St

Corindi Beach

- Pacific St

- Saltwater Cr

- Matthews Parade

A number of streets in Sawtell, Toormina and Boambee East were targeted by thieves between July 2019 - June 2020.

Toormina

- Sawtell Rd

- Walco Dr

- Noomba St

- Werambie St

- Heron Pl

- Twenty Fifth Ave

- Wonga Cl

- Nariah Cr

Sawtell

- First Ave

- Elizabeth St

- Kidd Ln

- Seventh Ave

- Second Ave

- Johnston Ln

- Honeysuckle St

- Boronia St

- Fourth Ave

- Park St

- Bayldon Rd (east end)

Boambee East

- Annandale Court

- Avonleigh Dr

- Bruce King Dr

- Linden Ave (Between Bruce King Dr and Moseley Dr)

- Wagtail Cl

- Lady Belmore Dr

- Moseley Dr