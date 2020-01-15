FULL LIST: Big things happening in Coffs in 2020

BIG THINGS: There are some major infrastructure works underway on the Coffs Coast this year.

There's no shortage of things to look forward to as we delve into 2020.

The Coffs Coast Advocate continues its Big Things Coming to the Coffs Coast series with a look at major infrastructure projects underway.

Seven-storey apartment complex at the Jetty

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged and is currently pending approval to construct a seven-storey apartment and commercial complex at Coffs Harbour's jetty area.

The $14.26 million development is proposed to be built across two lots on the corner of Collingwood and Orlando streets.

Lodged by local firm Casa Koala Architecture, the complex would see the demolition of the current 'run-down' buildings on the site, and would consist of 46 apartments. The ground floor would include a lobby and two commercial tenancy spaces.

Casa Koala, the brains behind the Pandanus Apartments near the Jetty Shopping Village, has designed the roof structure to be set back in order to reduce the scale of the building and 'minimise visual impact'.

An artist impression of the proposed seven-storey apartment building.

Child care centre in the CBD

A NEW 'industry leading' childcare centre has been proposed for the heart of the city, with the development application from Carousel Holdings Pty Ltd currently pending approval.

The centre has been earmarked for three lots of lands on Harbour Dr, situated between the Glenreagh St and Hogbin Dr intersections.

The operator, Wholechild, has developed over 30 childcare centres across Australia and has completed a socio-demographic analysis for Coffs identifying a 'strong need' for a new centre.

Designed by Woodman Architects, it would be a two-storey building and would include seven classrooms, a reception area, parent lounge, kitchen, playground, indoor sports area, gardens and carparking with 27 spaces.

The centre would be licensed to provide long day care to a maximum of 128 children, and would require up to 17 staff.

A development application has been lodged to construct a new 'industry leading' childcare centre in the heart of the city.

Coffs Harbour Bypass

THE $1.2 billion bypass project, which is said would reduce travel time by 11 minutes and ease congestion by bypassing 12 traffic lights in the heart of the city, is slated to begin construction this year.

After initial investigations from Roads and Maratime Services began in 2001, a Federal funding commitment of around $971m was announced in May 2018 and the release of a contentious preferred concept design - outlining the inclusion of cuttings instead of tunnels - soon followed.

After heavy lobbying from locals and Coffs Harbour City Council, it was announced in September last year that three tunnels would be included in the plan.

The Environmental Impact Statement was exhibited for public comment around this time, with the exhibition period wrapping up in December.

Artist's impression of the Coffs Harbour bypass.

Shoreline at Park Beach

COFFS Coast construction firm FM Glenn was recently announced the winning tender to build stages 1 and 2 of the $100 million luxury aged care development The Shoreline at Park, which is underway this year.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group's development is the city's largest ever privately funded construction, and will include a 120-bed care facility, 74 independent living units, a resort style community centre and a large pool.

With the completion of the $7 million early works contract, the main contract works for first two stages of the gated community is now estimated to take about 28 months.

The development is located at the corner of York and Arthur streets.

An artist impression of the $100 million Shoreline luxury aged care and retirement facility currently under construction.

The Jetty Foreshores Rejuvenation

WORK has been underway on the development of a detailed concept plan and feasibility assessment for the major revitalisation of the Jetty Foreshores.

A preliminary concept plan was published by the State Government in 2018 following extensive community consultation involving 1600 online submissions, and proposed that the building heights in the area would be limited to five storeys.

Development will include a mix of holiday and residential accommodation, and commercial spaces.

The plan proposes to maximise and enhance open space east of Jordan Esplanade providing more cycleways and parking, improve public transport links to the precinct and create low-density mixed-use development along the western side of Jordan Esplanade.

The draft plan announced by the State Government mapping out future development on the Jetty Foreshores.

Coffs Harbour Health Campus Upgrade

THE $194 million Coffs Harbour Hospital redevelopment is well underway, and will deliver new and expanded health facilities by late 2021.

This includes a new four-storey Clinical Services Building consisting of a larger emergency department and new operating theatres.

The Clinical Services Building is slated to be complete by the end of 2020.

Other refurbishments include enhancements to existing theatres, a new short stay surgical unit, an expansion of ambulatory care and community health service, increased capacity for chemotherapy and renal dialysis, and research and education facilities.

An artist impression of the Coffs Harbour Health Campus hospital upgrade.

Cultural and Civic Space

The $76.5 million Cultural and Civic Space development earmarked for Gordon St has been given the green light and will include an art gallery, library, museum, council administration offices, multipurpose meeting rooms, shop, cafe, and function space.

Construction is set to start this year and is expected to be completed in 2022.

Council will borrow $46 million for the project, with the rest of the funds sourced from the sale of council assets and internal savings.

An artist impression published by Coffs Harbour City Council on a website dedicated to providing information on the Cultural and Civic Space.

CHEC Trades Hub

THE first sod was turned on a new $10.7 million specialist trades facility last year, and is set to deliver 200 new training places on the Coffs Coast at its completion.

The new building to be located at TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour has been funded by the NSW Government and is expected to 'significantly' expand trades opportunities on the Mid North Coast.

The facility, which will open to students in 2021, will provide opportunities in key areas of skills demand not previously available in Coffs Harbour such as electrical trades.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2020.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Dr Geoff Lee and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh turn the first sod for the CHEC Trades Hub.

Enterprise Park

THE $25 million Enterprise Park, a 23ha development adjacent to the airport, is anticipated to attract a mix of business and new aviation enterprises to the area potentially boosting employment opportunities and the growth of the city.

The Federal Government pledged $10 million towards the development, which is being undertaken by Coffs Harbour City Council.

An artist's impression of the Coffs Harbour Airport Enterprise Park.

Northern Beaches Multi-Purpose Centre

WORK on the Northern Beaches Multi-Purpose Centre at Woolgoolga is proposed to commence in early 2020, after an $8 million funding grant was secured from the State Government last year.

The $12.2 million Coffs Harbour City Council project, pending DA approval, will consist of two indoor courts, six multi-purpose function rooms, a stage, change rooms, cafe, kitchen, a 160-space car park and a new access road.

It is expected construction on stage one will take around 12 months to complete.

The proposed Multipurpose Centre.

RECENTLY COMPLETED WORKS:

Southern Cross University's Health Science Building

SCU'S Coffs Harbour Campus is now home to the $12 million Health Sciences Building, following the official opening late last year.

The state-of-the-art facility this year accommodates teaching for courses in occupational therapy, sport and exercise science, midwifery, nursing, and psychological science.

The newly opened SCU Allied Health Building.

C.ex Coffs International Stadium Upgrade

COFFS Harbour City Council unveiled the remodelled grandstand and upgraded facilities at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in September last year.

The new stadium, which also includes the addition of two new grandstands and a new carpark, now accommodates 10,000 spectators and recently hosted a Big Bash League game.

The Federal Liberal and Nationals Government invested $6.56 million in the project under the

Building Better Regions Fund. Coffs Harbour City Council also contributed $10,785,000, Coffs Ex-Services Memorial and Sporting Club Limited (C.ex) $500,000, The Australian Football League (AFL) $200,000, Cricket Australia $200,000, Infracraft Detailed Joinery Pty Ltd $10,000 and Key Employment Association Limited $10,000.

Elton John is set to perform at the new-look stadium in February.