SIGNIFICANT MOMENT: Mayor Denise Knight officially awarded citizenship certificates to more than 50 residents of the Coffs Coast on Saturday morning.
FULL GALLERY: Welcoming our newest citizens

Sam Flanagan
26th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
IT WAS a very special morning for select members of the Coffs Coast on Saturday, as they officially gained Australian Citizenship.

Mayor Denise Knight was on hand to congratulate the new Australians, whilst Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker also delivered a welcome message.

Countries of origin of the new citizens included Thailand, The Philippines, England, Ireland, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa.

The citizenship ceremony marked the beginning of a busy schedule for Australia Day on the Jetty Foreshore.

Below is a gallery of photos from the ceremony:

