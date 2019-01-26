FULL GALLERY: Welcoming our newest citizens

SIGNIFICANT MOMENT: Mayor Denise Knight officially awarded citizenship certificates to more than 50 residents of the Coffs Coast on Saturday morning.

SIGNIFICANT MOMENT: Mayor Denise Knight officially awarded citizenship certificates to more than 50 residents of the Coffs Coast on Saturday morning. Sam Flanagan

IT WAS a very special morning for select members of the Coffs Coast on Saturday, as they officially gained Australian Citizenship.

Mayor Denise Knight was on hand to congratulate the new Australians, whilst Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker also delivered a welcome message.

Countries of origin of the new citizens included Thailand, The Philippines, England, Ireland, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa.

The citizenship ceremony marked the beginning of a busy schedule for Australia Day on the Jetty Foreshore.

Below is a gallery of photos from the ceremony: