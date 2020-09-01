Fugitive brother 'killer' believed he was ‘destined to kill’

Jonathon Dick stabbed his brother to death with a Samurai sword and then attempted to kill his childhood friend, a court has heard.

Jonathon Dick, 41, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental impairment to the murder of his younger brother David in 2017 and attempted murder and stalking of long-term friend David Cammarata between 2018 and 2019.

Dick, who hid from police in plain sight for almost two years, was suffering from undiagnosed and untreated paranoid schizophrenia when he attacked his brother with a Samurai sword as he stepped out of a lift at a Doncaster shopping centre shortly after 6am on February 3, 2017, the court heard.

David Dick was killed by his brother at the Doncaster shopping centre in 2017. Picture: Supplied

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard Dick stabbed David, 36, at least 20 times in the neck and head with a different knife as his sibling lay on the ground fighting for his life.

The frenzied attack, which lasted 66 seconds, only stopped after David stopped moving, prosecutor Patrick Bourke said.

Following the fatal attack, Dick disappeared before turning up at Mr Cammarata's home in August the following year armed with a pick hammer.

Dick, who had been the best-man at Mr Cammarata's wedding, yelled "you had this coming" during the attack, the court heard.

A split second "flinch" by Mr Cammarata caused the hammer to miss his skull, striking his neck instead and allowing him to wrestle the weapon out of Dick's grip.

Dick again fled, but continued to surveil Mr Cammarata, including during his morning routine of parking at a city carpark and walking the short distance to his office.

It was here, almost a year to the day later, Mr Cammarata and a work colleague spotted Dick loitering in the carpark and confronted him.

After years on the run Dick was finally arrested after being spotted in the city. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Dick was arrested a short time later, with police finding a bucket with a hammer, knife and pair of gloves on him.

In a special hearing before Justice Lex Lasry, the court heard family and former friends had serious concerns about his mental health from 2011 and reported his paranoid behaviour and disturbing thoughts - including that he would like to kill his brother - to a Goulburn Valley hospital on at least three occasions.

Forensic psychiatrist, Dr Rajan Darjee, gave evidence Dick had been suffering severe delusions about "wailing banshees and angels", aliens and 9/11 and believed it was his destiny to kill his brother and Mr Cammarata. "He thought he was predestined to kill his brother and thought if he didn't … some harm, perhaps death, would come to him and other people," Dr Darjee said.

Dr Darjee said Dick knew "legally" what he did was wrong, but morally he believed it was the right thing to do and he "had no other choice".

Dr Darjee said he believed Dick has since gained insight into his offending while being treated in custody. "Looking back he realised he had (killed his brother) because of beliefs that were due to him being unwell," Dr Darjee said.

Dick's mental impairment defence is not opposed by either party. Justice Lasry will deliver his ruling on Friday.

