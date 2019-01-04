Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

m1 crash
Breaking

Traffic chaos as fuel tanker explodes

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Jan 2019 9:55 AM

TRAFFIC has been brought to a standstill as firefighters struggle to get a fuel tanker fire under control.

The 36,000-litre tanker burst into flames on the M1 Princes Motorway at West Wollongong at about 9am.

Dark plumes of smoke have spread through the air, impacting visibility.

The flames are also impacting nearby bushland and residents who have been hearing massive explosions.

Firefighters have requested more water to get the blaze under control.

Commuters are being told to avoid the area if possible, with the road closed in both directions.

 

Passing motorists captured images of the blaze. Picture: Nine News
Passing motorists captured images of the blaze. Picture: Nine News

 

Motorists are now being told to avoid the area. Picture: Nine News
Motorists are now being told to avoid the area. Picture: Nine News
editors picks fire fuel tanker highway m1 motorway roads roll over trucks

Top Stories

    Almost 50 plate glass windows smashed in attack

    premium_icon Almost 50 plate glass windows smashed in attack

    News Police officers reportedly used a taser to detain a suspect and a hammer was recovered at the scene.

    Take a new look at life underwater

    premium_icon Take a new look at life underwater

    News Upgraded tank a hit with locals and visitors.

    Assault and robbery on the Mid North Coast

    premium_icon Assault and robbery on the Mid North Coast

    News POLICE are appealing for information after assault and robbery.

    Charity bins overflow with silly season excess

    premium_icon Charity bins overflow with silly season excess

    News For some passers by, it was a metaphor for our silly season excess

    Local Partners