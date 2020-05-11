Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A drone capture of the sunken barge in the Bellinger River.
A drone capture of the sunken barge in the Bellinger River. Frank Redward
Environment

Aerial shots show fuel leaking from sunken river barge

11th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OIL and fuel leaks from a barge which sank in the Bellinger River, south of Coffs Harbour, have been contained ahead of a salvage operation.

Divers and salvage crews are doing an underwater assessment of the barge and sand dredge owned by High Quality Sands before an attempt to refloat it this week.

The barge holding an engine and hydraulic unit and 800L of diesel and hydraulic oil went under on Saturday, sparking fears of environmentally damaging leaks.

However Mid North Coast Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Gavin Muller said the fluids had been contained in booms deployed around the site to soak up contaminants.

The booms were today replaced with new ones.

Photos
View Gallery

"Due to the fact that the owner called us as soon as he did, we were able to get there and minimise environmental damage the confine the spill," Mr Muller said.

"The company that owns it followed environmental protocols to the letter.

"They have engaged divers and are looking at recovering the barge and dredge from the bottom of the river this week.

"I understand they will try and lift it out with airbags."

Mr Muller said booms would be used during the salvage operation to float the vessel.

"It will be encapsulated in the boom area; nothing will escape when they bring it up inside that. There will be no further leakage," he said.

The barge is used to extract sand from a shallow point in the river near the old Repton bridge. 

The owner of High Quality Sand confirmed he wanted to salvage the equipment, but would not comment further.

The incident was attended by Fire and Rescue NSW's specialist Hazardous Materials unit and Urunga crew and Transport NSW's maritime unit.

More Stories

barge bellinger river coffs coast coffs coast advocate diesel fuel fuel leak google leak oil sunken barge waterway
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Covid-19 fallout for small businesses and young job seekers

        premium_icon Covid-19 fallout for small businesses and young job seekers

        News Economic fallout of Covid-19 proves why students should study finances at school, according to research.

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Coffs’ icon in urgent need of costly repairs

        premium_icon Coffs’ icon in urgent need of costly repairs

        News The Jetty is in worse condition than first thought.

        State’s plan for a virus outbreak

        State’s plan for a virus outbreak

        Education NSW outlines what happens if there is an outbreak of coronavirus at schools