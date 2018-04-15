Fuel companies slammed over school holiday price hikes

Don't get fleeced by fuel companies these school holidays. Today we find the cheapest petrol in Coffs.

PETROL prices have conveniently risen on the Coffs Coast as New South Wales starts school holidays, some prices skyrocketing by up to 10 cents a litre in a matter of days.

Local independent service station operators are offering the fairest prices across most fuels on the Coffs Coast, according to Fuel Check followed by United service stations, while BP, Caltex and Coles service stations are staggeringly high compared to their competition.

Nationals Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, is demanding answers after fuel prices across Mid North Coast service stations soared over recent days.

Mr Hartsuyker said it was unfair for motorists to be hit with excessive price hikes.

"In some towns on the Mid North Coast, the price has jumped more than 10 cents per litre in recent days and I've had a number of constituents contact me from right across the Cowper electorate expressing concern at these price hikes," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"When price hikes are this large, it doesn't go unnoticed by local motorists, so I have written to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) requesting an investigation.

The New South Wales Government's Fuel Check app indicates the current average price for fuel on the Mid North Coast has jumped to around 150 cents per litre.

"People are rightly angered with a price hike with no apparent cause," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"I have consistently raised my concerns with the ACCC in the past and I will continue to do so. The Mid North Coast has consistently higher fuel prices than across the country, and I am calling on the ACCC to investigate this recent hike quickly.

"I share our community's frustration with fuel prices, and understand that these massive price increases rip money out of household budgets. I encourage all motorists to shop around and ensure they are paying the lowest price they can."

SO WHERE IS THE CHEAPEST FUEL ON THE COFFS COAST?

Unleaded - the best

Puma Energy Orlando St - 136.9

Independent Sapphire Beach - 139.9

Unleaded - the worst

Coles Express Pacific Highway - 148.4

Diesel - the best

Independent Sapphire Beach - 141.9

Independent Bonville - 142.9

Diesel - the worst

Caltex Orlando St - 145.9

Premium 98 blend - the best

Independent Sapphire Beach - 161.9

Independent Ocean Parade - 165.9

Premium 98 blend - the worst

Coles Express Pacific Highway - 172.9

Prices sourced from the State Government's Fuel Check website at 11am on Sunday.