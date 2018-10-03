Frustration at poor consultation prompts public meeting

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey have both claimed the Coffs bypass is the most expensive section of the upgrade.

FOLLOWING the announcement of amended bypass plans last week, the RMS outlined a series of community consultation sessions.

Three sessions are to be held at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club. The first was held last Thursday with the others on October 13 from 9am to noon, and on October 18 from 4pm to 7pm.

These have been widely criticised as inadequate, with Mayor Denise Knight saying she was amazed there would be only three sessions for such a huge project.

"Just three community consultation sessions, I'm amazed by that on a billion-dollar project that's so important.”

Former deputy mayor Rod McKelvey attended the first of the three sessions and described it more like a gathering with a few display boards. In frustration, he has organised a public meeting at 7pm on October 11 at the PCYC at Bray St.

"The meeting is to discuss concerns about aspects of the proposed bypass, to share information and to assist people in making submissions to the process,” he said.

Mr McKelvey says he will invite Ms Pavey as well as member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and Mr Hartsuyker. He will also invite State Labor candidate Tony Judge, Federal Labor candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward and Greens Federal candidate Dr Sally Townley. There will be other speakers including impacted landowners.

Interested people are asked to arrive at the PCYC from 6.45 for the 7pm start.