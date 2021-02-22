Fruit eating and convict caring top North Coast jobs list

This could be you.

This could be you.

For those people in the market for a new job, here are five of the best North Coast roles advertised right now.

Join the geek revolution.

Once upon a time the term geek may have been a put-down, well not anymore. Those with sharp technological skills across a range of areas are being headhunted.

The Officeworks owned company Geeks2U is expanding and is looking for Self-employed Field Technicians who will go out in the Coffs Coast and help people with their tech issues in the home.

Patch up inmates in the new Grafton jail.

Are you a nurse bored with patching up grazed knees at public hospitals? Why not try something new by working in Australia’s largest prison.

WorkPac Health and Social Care group are have an exclusive partnership with Serco and are looking for registered nurses with at least two years experience to work at the Clarence Correctional Facility.

Serco are looking for registered nurses for the country’s largest prison in Grafton.

Help build bridges.

Sadly not an invitation to help political adversaries find common ground, this role is as it sounds. You will be physically building bridges.

Clarence Valley Council are looking for an apprentice bridge carpenter to help with inspection, maintenance and construction works on over 280 timber and concrete bridges within their road network.

Paint up a storm.

Have you ever been complimented on your steady hand? Perhaps a career as a professional painter is for you.

Jeff Wilson Painting is looking for an easygoing, honest, reliable and experienced painter with attention to detail to join our team. Though they note training will be offered to the right candidate.

Eat fruit.

This is the perfect job for someone who just loves to chomp down on a piece of fruit.

K S Benning and Sons requires a full time fruit inspector who will be out and about ensuring compliance with various laws and regulations.

And yes, you will be sampling the product.