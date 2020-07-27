A cat which had been tortured and then locked in a freezer has been found at a dump north of Brisbane.

The RSPCA is investigating after a tabby cat was found in a freezer at the Dakabin dump on June 25.

Post mortem results show the white and ginger male cat, which was not desexed, had suffered serious injuries including a severe tail pull injury.

An RSPCA spokesman said cats can sustain a tail pull after being involved in a car accident but as there was no crushing they believed the injury was caused by a person swinging the cat around by his tail.

A cat was found locked inside a freezer at a dump north of Brisbane. Picture: Supplied



The post mortem also found the cat had been frozen alive and suffered for a time before dying.

"The ultimate cause of death appears to be internal bleeding," said RSPCA Qld spokesman Michael Beatty.

"The cat had bitten its tongue and this may have happened when it was trying to escape from the freezer."

CCTV footage that would have shown the vehicle that dumped the freezer has been corrupted. Picture: Supplied



The cat was not microchipped and unfortunately the two CCTV cameras at the dump that would have shown the vehicle entering the dump appear to have been corrupted so no footage was available.

It is also possible that the person who dumped the freezer is not the offender as the freezer had frozen items still in it and the cat was not frozen.

RSPCA also recently put out a call for information after an ibis was found shot with a crossbow at Caboolture.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call 1300 ANIMAL

Originally published as 'Frozen alive': Horror find in dumped freezer