FROTHAGHAN: Candidate pouring cold ones in town tonight

LET THE BEERS FLOW: Nationals candidate for Cowper Patrick Conaghan (left) will be behind the bar at the Hoey Moey tonight. Facebook

IN WHAT may well be his final public appearance in Coffs Harbour before Saturday's election, Cowper candidate Patrick Conaghan will swap flyers for schooner glasses tonight.

In a last-ditch effort to win over the voters, Mr Conaghan will be pouring cold ones at the Hoey Moey from 6pm in what he has dubbed 'Pat on Tap'.

Mr Conaghan better brace himself for a frosty reception if his bartending skills aren't up to scratch, as plenty of thirsty workers will no doubt fill the venue for their knock-off beer.

The father of two is expected to poll well on Saturday in what is shaping as a two-horse race, with arch rival Rob Oakeshott the slight favourite to win the seat of Cowper.

Gambling agency Sportsbet currently has Mr Oakeshott at $1.72 while Mr Conaghan is $1.93.

Sportsbet have also made the brave step of paying out punters who have backed Labor to win the election early.

Punters have backed Labor into Winx-like odds of $1.16 with 70 per cent of all money wagered on the election going on Bill Shorten's team.

Over $1.3 million has been paid out to punters who had a flutter on Labor.

Labor have attracted several large wagers including one savvy punter who has walked away with over $128,000 before a vote has been counted.

"Our punters have spoken through their bets,” Sportsbet's Rich Hummerston said.

"Seven of every 10 bets on the election are on Labor. They're supremely confident we will be paying out on Saturday so we have decided to pay them early. Punters rarely get it wrong on elections.”

As for the seat of Cowper, tonight may be the last time Coffs Harbour locals can chat to Mr Conaghan face-to-face before the Federal Election.

You can be sure key issues which will be discussed over a schooner or two will include the Coffs Harbour bypass, Mr Conaghan's stance on climate action and his plan for youth unemployment in the region.