Front row seat can be yours

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: Catch all the action from this year's Rally Australia up close and personal as a volunteer.

WITH just weeks to go until the Coffs Coast hosts the FIA World Rally Championship finale, organisers of Kennards Hire Rally Australia are making a late call for local community members to join the huge volunteer officials team.

The event, which is being held from November 14-17, needs around 1000 officials, but there are still roles to fill in helping stage the event and host the thousands of spectators, competitors, media and other officials who descend on the region from overseas and around Australia.

“This is a chance for Coffs, Nambucca and the surrounding areas to show what a warm, welcoming community they are and to showcase the renowned natural beauty of the host region,” clerk of the course Wayne Kenny said.

“We still need many people to join the officials’ ranks and there are many different, meaningful jobs they can do in the field or back at various venues in Coffs Harbour. Most don’t need experience, just a can-do attitude, and times are very flexible.

“Officials also receive plenty of great free benefits, including rally passes for the official and a buddy, a free after-party, a draw to win a trip for two to the Australian Grand Prix or a rally car ride and of course the exclusive officials’ uniform.

“But most of all it’s the fun and satisfaction of contributing to a great international event and the chance to make friends with visitors from around the world.

“Our officials are a happy, positive band of people of all ages and backgrounds and we couldn’t do without them.”

Online registration to volunteer as a Rally Australia official can be completed at www.rallyaustralia.com.au/officials.

Tickets for Kennards Hire Rally Australia, priced from $29 to $119, are available now from ticketek.com.

Highlights of the Coffs Coast event will include two nights of the harbourside Destination New South Wales Super Special Stage.