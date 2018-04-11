From unsure to a loving dog

THE friendly and loving dog Lulu the German Shepherd, mixed breed, Australian kelpie has transformed from cared and unsure into an affection pup ready for her forever home.

Over time at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter, Lulu has come out of her shell and became a dog with a lot of love to give.

She is good with other dogs, loves affection and needs a balanced home environment as she still gets scared by certain things and new people.

She will need to meet the family and existing dogs before going to her new home.

Visit adoptapet.com.au.