Menu
Login
News

From the water to the gallery

Otis Carey surfing at Bells Beach.
Otis Carey surfing at Bells Beach. Elley Harrison
Rachel Vercoe
by

HE'S not only a surfing legend but an artist ready to launch his exhibition in his hometown for the first time.

Otis Carey, Billabong free surfer and artist, has returned to Coffs Harbour to launch his latest art exhibition in conjunction with Billabong.

The gallery will launch tomorrow at Open Studio on Vernon Street and be open to the public to browse and purchase for the following two weeks.

Want to meet the artist and fellow Billabong athletes?

Head on down to McCauley's Carpak on Saturday between 9am and noon to meet Billabong's marquee athletes including Joel Parkinson, Mark Occulip, Creed McTaggary, Otis Carey, Pacha Light, Macy Callaghan and Ryan Callinan.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Support for isolated farmers

Support for isolated farmers

RECOGNISING an urgent, ongoing need to help Australians in rural areas, Zoetis raised $100,000 to support the mental health of regional Australians.

Sharks are there so learn to share safely

WATER WISE: Dual world surf champion Tom Carroll (left) and Shark Shield boss Lindsay Lyon educate surfers about water safety.

Shark Shield boss has advice to handle those big things in the water

Luxury estate sparks plenty of interest

Multi-million dollar estate catches eyes of Sydney buyers

Two charged with more than 30 break and enter offences

CHARGES LAID: Two men have been charged with more than 30 break and enter offences.

Men charged with string of MNC break and enter offences

Local Partners