From the water to the gallery

HE'S not only a surfing legend but an artist ready to launch his exhibition in his hometown for the first time.

Otis Carey, Billabong free surfer and artist, has returned to Coffs Harbour to launch his latest art exhibition in conjunction with Billabong.

The gallery will launch tomorrow at Open Studio on Vernon Street and be open to the public to browse and purchase for the following two weeks.

Want to meet the artist and fellow Billabong athletes?

Head on down to McCauley's Carpak on Saturday between 9am and noon to meet Billabong's marquee athletes including Joel Parkinson, Mark Occulip, Creed McTaggary, Otis Carey, Pacha Light, Macy Callaghan and Ryan Callinan.