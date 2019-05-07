From the streets of Corindi to the world stage

ON FIRE: Jordan Gusman (centre) is heading to the world championships after a scintillating performance at the Payton Jordan Invitational.

ATHLETICS: One of the Coffs Coast's finest sporting exports has delivered a scintillating performance in the US to secure his ticket to the IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Corindi's Jordan Gusman blitzed his personal best time in the 5000m event by eight seconds at the Payton Jordan Invitational.

He stopped the clock at 13:21.35 and has ensured himself a spot on the plane to Doha this September.

Gusman's feat is even more impressive when you consider the 24-year-old had a hampered preparation.

"Unfortunately the week before the national championships I tripped over a young school kid on my run and fractured two of my ribs,” Gusman said.

"I only found out the week after the race and was sidelined for all of March. I think with more time I can become a threat on the world stage.”

The race, which was staged at Stanford University, was run at a slow pace for the first few kilometres. Gusman said that's when he decided to up the ante.

"I was lucky to have two of my Tinman Elite teammates also in the race,” he said.

"We stuck to our pre-race plan and came away with all three of us running the qualifying standard, which is quite rare.”

In a jolt of confidence for Gusman, the field he competed against at the Payton Jordan Invitational was stacked with some of the world's top runners.

Among the competitors were finalists from the 2017 IAAF World Championships and the current world record holder of the indoor mile.

With Gusman rubber-stamping himself as one of the finest runners on the planet, it only adds fuel to the athletic community's fire in their bid to get a running track in the region.

"I do think it is about time Coffs Harbour gets a proper synthetic athletics track,” Gusman, who grew up running laps around the Woolgoolga Sports Ground and the streets of Corindi Beach, said.

"There have been so many talented athletes from the area that lose interest in the sport due to lack of facilities. The closest track to us is the Gold Coast.

"For sprinters and jumpers, it is necessary to train on a synthetic track. We are at a severe disadvantage without it.”

Gusman said he'd love to come back and host training camps for young athletes and a specialised track would benefit the lessons. He also dreams of running a sub-four-minute mile in Coffs Harbour.

To keep up with Gusman's journey, you can follow his Instagram @jordangusman_