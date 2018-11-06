SPECTACULAR: Muttonbirds are returning to the Coffs Coast.

SPECTACULAR: Muttonbirds are returning to the Coffs Coast. Mark Furler

DID you know wedge-tailed shearwaters migrate from South-East Asia to Muttonbird Island every year?

Learn all about the incredible journey of these birds, commonly known as muttonbirds, who spend their nesting time on our iconic island when they make their return.

Celebrate the start of the 2018 muttonbird nesting season with a ranger-guided educational tour of Muttonbird Island Nature Reserve by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The award-winning evening tours offer the chance to see one of the most spectacular wildlife events of the year.

Spending winter feeding around the seas of South-East Asia, thousands of wedge-tailed shearwaters have recently arrived back on the island after their long-haul flight.

NPWS Ranger and respected Gumbaynggirr elder Uncle Mark Flanders, said every night at this time of year, Muttonbird Island magically transforms into a bustling seabird rookery.

"Thousands of well-travelled sea birds emerge from the ocean at twilight and awkwardly search out their nesting burrows.

Special red filtered lights are used to spot birds and it's not uncommon to have to give way to them on the track.

The birds spend the Australian winter in South-East Asia and travel back to Muttonbird Island in August where a pair of adults share the responsibility of keeping a single egg warm and share the raising of their chick, typically on the island.

"The cultural importance of Muttonbird Island and its birds to the local Gumbaynggirr people extends back many thousands of years,” Uncle Mark Flanders said.

"This is a great opportunity to join us on one of our evening tours over summer and experience the unforgettable haunting calls of these beautiful seabirds.”

Muttonbirds By Moonlight will be held November 23 at 7.15pm, January 19 at 7.15pm and in February next year.

For more information or to book, visit goo.gl/zQTzxr