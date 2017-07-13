From Russia with love

HOW do you rebel when your dad is a Russian rock star? You become a violin prodigy. Alexander 'Sasha' Sitkovetsky hails from a line of music legends, but was recognised in his own right as a seven year old by Yehudi Menuhin, who invited him to study at the Menuhin School of music in the UK.

It was there he met pianist Wu Qian and formed the Sitkovetsky Trio. They will be joined by cellist Bartholomew LaFollette for their Australian tour which comes to Coffs Harbour July 22 presented by Coffs Harbour Music Society and Music Viva Australia.

It will be a night of music at the Southern Cross University campus with the Russian flavours of Rachmaninoff's Trio élégiaque no 1 and Shostakovich's powerful second trio giving way to the relentless force of the ocean in the work of Australia's own Lachlan Skipworth, culminating in the dazzling finale of Mendelssohn's Trio no 1.