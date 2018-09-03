From nowhere to the top spot in less than a season

PORT Magpies marked an incredible turnaround in reserve grade fortunes with a 35 point win over Coffs Breakers in the AFL North Coast grand final.

After being unable to field a team in the grade last season Port have not only reformed the group but have gone on to premiership glory in less than 12 months.

Breakers held a narrow lead at the first break but Port fought back to edge in front by half time and extended this advantage to 23 points by three quarter time.

Any hopes Breakers had of mounting a comeback were dashed as Port piled on four goals to two and finish the season in the best possible way.

Luke Boxhall of the Magpies was declared best on ground for his all round performance.

Isaac King was strong across the half back line, Brice Hayward kicked two goals and set up several others and Sam Johnson kicked four goals.

For Breakers, elder statesmen Adam Mason and Greg Jarman performed well all day and the retiring Tim Heather went out with two goals.

Port Macquarie Magpies 12.4 (76) defeated Coffs Harbour Breakers 6.5 (41)