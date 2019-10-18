From Northern Storm to cusp of the A-League

MADE THE MOVE: Coffs Coast product Oskar Dillon has been on fire in 2019.

MADE THE MOVE: Coffs Coast product Oskar Dillon has been on fire in 2019.

FOR young footballers on the Coffs Coast struggling to see a path to a future in the sport, they need to look no further than Oskar Dillon.

The Queensland NPL star grew up playing his junior football for Northern Storm and North Coast representative teams before making a brave decision.

Dillon's family decided to relocate to the Gold Coast when he was 13 so their budding footballer could continue to chase his dreams.

"It was a big move for the family," Dillon said.

"At the time I actually wasn't too keen on it but it's all worked out."

The central defender began his career on the Gold Coast playing with the Palm Beach Sharks before his rapid development saw him get the call up for the Brisbane Roar under-18 and under-20 academy sides.

After his stint at the academy ended, Dillon found a home at the Gold Coast Knights where he's well and truly left his mark in the NPL.

In their first season in Queensland's top flight competition, the Knights finished second on the ladder before storming into the grand final and knocking off powerhouse Olympic FC 2-1.

The winning goal came via the boot of 20-year-old Dillon.

"It was a free kick about 20-25 yards out. I just tried to place it and it was perfect.

"The boys had been giving it to me all year because I'd missed a few free kicks, so it was nice to get one."

The Storm product had a promising trial with the Central Coast Mariners two months ago, but unfortunately no deal came to fruition.

Tomorrow he is flying down to link up with the A-League's newest club, Western United, to also trial.

United's coach Mark Rudan knows first-hand the quality of Dillon, having brought him to the Wellington Phoenix last year to take a look at him the flesh.

Dillon's hoping this time he'll be able to put pen to paper.

"He's obviuosly a good coach with everything he did with Wellington last year and it would be cool to be a part of a new club. We'll see how it goes."

To cap off a sensational 12 months, Dillon has also been nominated for the Queensland NPL Young Player of the Year Award.

You can vote for him here.