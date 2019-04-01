From Nanango to international best-selling author

AUTHOR TALK: Shandi Boyes has written 30 books and has readers all around the world. She is coming to Kingaroy on April 6.

AUTHOR TALK: Shandi Boyes has written 30 books and has readers all around the world. She is coming to Kingaroy on April 6. Contributed

SHANDI Boyes once lived on five acres in Nanango.

She wasn't a best selling author and she didn't have fans from all corners of the globe.

Fast forward five short years and now she does.

Ms Boyes used to live in Nanango's Sandy Ridges and worked at the South Burnett Regional Council.

In 2016, she moved with her husband to Noosa on the Sunshine Coast for his work.

And she very quickly became bored and needed to find something to fill her days.

"We had our daughter and I started reading," she said.

In February 2016, the former South Burnett resident discovered a love of writing and has since published 30 romance novels and has a huge following all over the world.

The USA Today best selling author will be back in the South Burnett this week for an author talk at the Kingaroy library.

Even though she has written 30 books, each with over 100,000 words, Ms Boyes has no plans of slowing down.

"Every hour I can write 1000 words," she said.

"All my books connect. Whether it be a previous character, a brother or a friend.

"I write what I read. I like to stay in my world," she said.

"I like to stay in that fake town that I have created."

Lovers of Ms Boyes' romance novels are spread across the USA, UK, Canada, Japan and far beyond.

But she has also found a number of fans who she was never expecting.

"Some husbands of my readers have thanked me multiple times," she said.

Ms Boyes is not immune to crazed fans and had to change to a PO Box for her mail because of imposing stalkers.

She has even received death threats in her relatively short time as an international author.

"Some of my books end with a cliff hanger and I have had people write in and say 'I hate you'," she said.

The internationally-renowned author is coming back to where it all started with her author talk and Q and A session at the Kingaroy library.

The author talk with Shandi Boyes will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 10 am to 11am.

For more information contact the library on 4189 9256.