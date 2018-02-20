From market garden to market leader

A TOORMINA property, previously held by the same family for more than 100 years is being transformed into new homes for the future.

Many locals would recall the old workers hut that once stood on the property at 9 Sawtell Rd, opposite the entrance to the Boambee Creek Reserve. The property began its life more than a century ago as a market garden before the single-room cottage was built on the site in the 1920s.

Today, construction of seven townhouses is under way on the site.

Real Estate Coffs Harbour selling agent Barry France said the two-storey luxury homes are a vast contrast to the cottage.

"There was no floor in it and it had all rotted away; it's miraculous it survived as long as it did," he said.

BEFORE: The original cottage on the site Contributed

But other aspects of the original property's heritage has been retained; the stunning tall gum trees which were planted by the previous owner's father.

Mr France said it's just one of the aspects buyers love about the development, which is proving popular with three already sold.

"You don't get that green space a lot these days; that was one of the key things in the design and discussions with council - the retention of as many trees as possible. It's a sympathetic design to the site and has actually added to the setting."

Mr France said the floor plan has also been an attraction, particularly for downsizers.

"The design allows for a master bedroom, ensuite and walk-in-wardrobe on the ground floor and a good-sized living area so you can live on the ground floor and have upstairs for guests or family. There's also a generous amount of land around them, so some are 400sq m sites; they're good-sized yards but still manageable."

And then there's the fabulous location; the development is a 150m walk to Boambee Reserve where you can paddle-board, kayak or swim, and it's also close to the dog beach and Sawtell's First Avenue.

It's this location so close to the creek and ocean that sparked another history lesson. Mr France said the previous owners recalled seeing troops in open-carriages travelling over the railway line during World War II, and at one point, having to be evacuated from the site for fear the Japanese may attack and blow up the railway crossing.

All this history will be retained on site, with a portion of the original property set aside for a family member to build a home.