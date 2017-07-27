19°
News

From humble beginnings . . .

Wendy Andrews
| 27th Jul 2017 5:00 PM
HUMBLE HOME: Mel has been busy creating a local bricks and mortar store on the strength of her online store
HUMBLE HOME: Mel has been busy creating a local bricks and mortar store on the strength of her online store Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DO YOU love browsing Pinterest? Drool over the styling of Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines? Or dream of creating a Hamptons inspired home? Well then, Humble Home is right up your decorating alley.

Coffs Coast local and mother-of-four, Melinda Battaglia, has just opened the doors to Humble Home in Industrial Dr -but this is not the beginning of this business story.

It all started five years ago. In Mel's four-car garage.

"I wanted to do something that would work while I was raising my babies,” Mel said.

"I created Humble Home online and started selling what I love; beautiful home-wares. I'm really drawn to the coastal Hamptons style which works so well in many different types of homes.”

Shipping out a few small boxes a month became a garage stuffed to bursting with shipments coming and going as customers kept clicking and ordering.

"We grew the business slowly. I didn't put out a massive investment, it was a family affair working out of the garage.”

In a climate where it's not unusual to see retail stores close due to competition online, Mel is using her online success to create a bricks and mortar business.

WELCOME: The door is open at Humble Home
WELCOME: The door is open at Humble Home Trevor Veale

"We wanted to meet our customers,” she said.

"Local customers were asking if they could come over and shop while customers from out of town wanted to drop in when they travelled to the area.

"The timing felt right to open the shop. You get to build a relationship with people face to face that just can't be achieved online.”

It's still a family affair, with hubby doing the shop fit out and 13-year-old daughter Lily Rose creating the graphics.

The shop reflects the styling of the popular Humble Home website. It's all about classic lines, whites and neutrals and adding interest with timber, texture, layers and beautiful vignettes. It's a look that transcends trends and creates a stylish home.

Blue and white - just right
Blue and white - just right Trevor Veale

As well as a large range of candlesticks, cushions, throws, clocks, trays, baskets, blue and white Chinoiserie, decor items, and occasional pieces, the shop allows Mel space to indulge her passion for quality furniture.

"I'm addicted to sofas. There's nothing like a sofa with all-feather stuffed cushions. My favourite at the moment is in denim blue.”

Large range of stylish furniture and accessories to create the perfect home
Large range of stylish furniture and accessories to create the perfect home Trevor Veale

With the shop open, Mel's garage is finally empty. But not for long. "Hubby wants a pool table.”

Open Wednesday to Saturday with plenty of parking out front.
Open Wednesday to Saturday with plenty of parking out front. Trevor Veale

Humble Home

Visit: 1/60 Industrial Dr, Coffs (park out front)

Hours: Wed - Fri 10am to 4pm, Sat 10am to 1pm.

Inq: 0423 843 773 or sales@humblehome.com.au

humblehome.com.au or instagram and facebook

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  business decor hamptons home wares humble home

Man known to frequent Coffs wanted by police

Man known to frequent Coffs wanted by police

DETECTIVES from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad are after a man known to frequent Coffs Harbour.

An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Push of an ebutton helps to save lives

CLICKING ON: Ian Kinny aboard his Yamaha touring motorcycle. His eButton emergency call system allows people to make contact on the road or in the bush as well as at home.

Ingenious idea has resulted in making life better for others.

Scott Morrison mocks our Big Banana in SA big battery slam

LAUGHING MATTER: Treasurer Scott Morrison takes aim at Coffs Harbour's Big Banana in a speech criticising South Australia's battery back-up to be installed by Tesla.

Treasurer makes a mockery of Coffs' Big Banana

Local Partners

Pulse is rising for Jesse on organ donation list

At the age of 18 Jesse Vincent should be in his prime, but he is instead staring at the end of his life unless he receives a heart transplant.

Join a community club

FUN AND FIT: Keep fit during winter at one of the many community sporting groups.

Get involved in your community through a host of great groups

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

The Block's family home rescue mission

RENO show's new concept – relocating and restoring crumbling heritage homes – proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $569,000

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

One for the Portfolio

1/100 West Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $280,000

Overlooking a leafy reserve across the road, the unit is located within walking distance to schools and sporting facilities and only 3 minutes' drive to major...

Investment Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $355,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Immaculate Woolgoolga Home On The Hill

37 Ryan Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $520,000

With 2.5 minutes drive to beaches, shopping and cafe s you will be impressed by this two storey 4 bedroom brick veneer home. High on the hill to catch the breezes...

When Position Counts

42 Headland Road, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 5 3 4 $1,200,000

Outstanding architecture and construction bring to life this grand, two, level home. One needs to only step inside to appreciate the extensive use of native...

Neat as a pin in the perfect north facing location...

5 Burridge Ave, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 1 1 $395,000

Beautiful home, ideal for first home buyer or just down sizing. On entering this home you have an open lounge/dining area with ceiling fan, tiled floor, wrapping...

An investment property to be proud of...

28 Jean Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $425,000

Some properties have that homely feel and this is it! This three bedroom updated property benefits from polished timber flooring as a key feature, updated galley...

5 bedroom, 2 living area family home...

2 Ocean Spray Close, Toormina 2452

House 5 2 2 $495,000

Here it is, a large five bedroom family home set in a quiet cul-de-sac position just a short drive into Sawtell village and beaches. This brick and tile double...

Close to Beach in New Estate

20 Seacrest Boulevard, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 3 2 Auction on Site...

So close to the beach this home will be great for the Family or investor! This 4 bedroom home complete with main bedroom having walk-in robe and ensuite has been...

First home buyer opportunity...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $450,000

Free Stamp Duty for first home buyers! Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Holiday home crackdown

HOLIDAY: Short-term holiday letting is being scrutinised by the state government.

A holiday life-saver for some, neighbourhood headache for others

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years