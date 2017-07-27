From humble beginnings . . .

HUMBLE HOME: Mel has been busy creating a local bricks and mortar store on the strength of her online store

DO YOU love browsing Pinterest? Drool over the styling of Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines? Or dream of creating a Hamptons inspired home? Well then, Humble Home is right up your decorating alley.

Coffs Coast local and mother-of-four, Melinda Battaglia, has just opened the doors to Humble Home in Industrial Dr -but this is not the beginning of this business story.

It all started five years ago. In Mel's four-car garage.

"I wanted to do something that would work while I was raising my babies,” Mel said.

"I created Humble Home online and started selling what I love; beautiful home-wares. I'm really drawn to the coastal Hamptons style which works so well in many different types of homes.”

Shipping out a few small boxes a month became a garage stuffed to bursting with shipments coming and going as customers kept clicking and ordering.

"We grew the business slowly. I didn't put out a massive investment, it was a family affair working out of the garage.”

In a climate where it's not unusual to see retail stores close due to competition online, Mel is using her online success to create a bricks and mortar business.

WELCOME: The door is open at Humble Home Trevor Veale

"We wanted to meet our customers,” she said.

"Local customers were asking if they could come over and shop while customers from out of town wanted to drop in when they travelled to the area.

"The timing felt right to open the shop. You get to build a relationship with people face to face that just can't be achieved online.”

It's still a family affair, with hubby doing the shop fit out and 13-year-old daughter Lily Rose creating the graphics.

The shop reflects the styling of the popular Humble Home website. It's all about classic lines, whites and neutrals and adding interest with timber, texture, layers and beautiful vignettes. It's a look that transcends trends and creates a stylish home.

Blue and white - just right Trevor Veale

As well as a large range of candlesticks, cushions, throws, clocks, trays, baskets, blue and white Chinoiserie, decor items, and occasional pieces, the shop allows Mel space to indulge her passion for quality furniture.

"I'm addicted to sofas. There's nothing like a sofa with all-feather stuffed cushions. My favourite at the moment is in denim blue.”

Large range of stylish furniture and accessories to create the perfect home Trevor Veale

With the shop open, Mel's garage is finally empty. But not for long. "Hubby wants a pool table.”

Open Wednesday to Saturday with plenty of parking out front. Trevor Veale

Humble Home

Visit: 1/60 Industrial Dr, Coffs (park out front)

Hours: Wed - Fri 10am to 4pm, Sat 10am to 1pm.

Inq: 0423 843 773 or sales@humblehome.com.au

humblehome.com.au or instagram and facebook